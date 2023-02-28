AMC Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 439,587 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the average volume of 371,627 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 22.7 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

