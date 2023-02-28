American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,172 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.