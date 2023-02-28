American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 302,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,254,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Get American Well alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $59,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 646,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 272.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $798.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.