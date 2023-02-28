Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) Trading Down 1.8%

Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. Approximately 598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Amsc Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Amsc Asa alerts:

Amsc Asa Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.30.

Amsc Asa Company Profile

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company is involved in the purchase and bareboat chartering of product tankers, shuttle tankers, and other vessels to operators and end users in the Jones Act market. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers and one shuttle tanker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.