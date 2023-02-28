Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amyris by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.03. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

