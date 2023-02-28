Analyzing ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ALIOF and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALIOF N/A N/A N/A Upexi -3.07% 6.87% 4.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALIOF and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 1.85 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ALIOF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ALIOF and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than ALIOF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upexi beats ALIOF on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALIOF

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

