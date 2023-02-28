Analyzing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hour Loop and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chewy 0 9 10 0 2.53

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% Chewy -0.21% -23.10% -0.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.24 $4.78 million N/A N/A Chewy $8.89 billion 1.94 -$73.82 million ($0.05) -816.64

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Chewy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

