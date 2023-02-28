Analyzing Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Victrex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million 2.88 $26.67 million $4.11 8.52 Victrex $419.28 million 4.46 $100.16 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Princeton Bancorp and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Princeton Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.96%. Victrex has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victrex is more favorable than Princeton Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victrex beats Princeton Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

