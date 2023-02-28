Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading Up 0.9%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.16 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Approximately 38,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 547,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

