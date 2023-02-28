Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 26,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 87.5% in the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 60.1% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

