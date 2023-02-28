AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup stock opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.