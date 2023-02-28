Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) vs. Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Financial Contrast

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79%

Risk and Volatility

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hurricane Energy and Aris Water Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.50 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,398.00

Hurricane Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aris Water Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hurricane Energy and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.87%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Hurricane Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

