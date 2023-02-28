Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $337.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.56. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

