Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE ARLO opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $337.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.56. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 137,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
