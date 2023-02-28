Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NYSE ARW opened at $117.57 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

