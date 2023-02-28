Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $61.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arvinas traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 171,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 524,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

