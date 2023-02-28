Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 13,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Industries stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Ascent Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co engages in the production of stainless steel pipes, stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

