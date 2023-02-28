Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Trading Up 42.6%

Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) rose 42.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 3,303,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 411,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc is based in NEW YORK.

