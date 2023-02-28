Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 423,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,209,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

