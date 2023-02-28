Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,959,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $15,006,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of AAWW opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.