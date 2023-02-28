Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

