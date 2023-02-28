Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Trading Down 2.3%

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 2,550,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,512,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37.
Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.
