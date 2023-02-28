Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
Atos Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.
Atos Company Profile
Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atos (AEXAF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.