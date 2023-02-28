Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Atos Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Atos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.