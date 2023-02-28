Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Up 0.5%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.70. 21,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 88,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
Augmedix Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $63.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix
Augmedix Company Profile
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
Further Reading
