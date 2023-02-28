Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Shares Up 0.5%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.70. 21,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 88,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

Augmedix Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

