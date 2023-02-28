Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after buying an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,570,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 158,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.87 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.