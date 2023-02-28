Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 604.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 735,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,099 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Avista by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,504,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after purchasing an additional 198,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avista Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of AVA opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Stories

