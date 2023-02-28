Aviva PLC Buys 9,639 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Semtech by 75.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

SMTC stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

