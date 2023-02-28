Aviva PLC Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $55.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

