Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.