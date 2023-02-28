Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,331,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

