Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,227 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.