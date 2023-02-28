Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,497,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,119,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
NYSE BBWI opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Argus lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.52.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.