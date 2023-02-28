Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $97.52.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

