Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Flex by 200.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,597 shares of company stock worth $959,860. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

