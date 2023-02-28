Aviva PLC Grows Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Legend Biotech by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 65.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.
Legend Biotech stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of -0.13. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.72.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
