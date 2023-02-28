Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.