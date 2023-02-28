Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Weibo by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 205.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Weibo by 26.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,050 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Price Performance

WB opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weibo Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

