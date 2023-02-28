Aviva PLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.