Aviva PLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 1,017.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Olaplex Stock Down 2.0 %
OLPX stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
