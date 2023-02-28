Aviva PLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 1,017.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.0 %

OLPX stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olaplex Company Profile

OLPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

