Aviva PLC Has $422,000 Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $91,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HCM stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $28.40.
HUTCHMED Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.