Aviva PLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iQIYI by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

iQIYI stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

