Aviva PLC Has $787,000 Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QFIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 23.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Price Performance

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.