Aviva PLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after acquiring an additional 207,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,344,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.