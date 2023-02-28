Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.