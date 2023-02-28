Aviva PLC Invests $1.28 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 117,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

