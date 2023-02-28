Aviva PLC Invests $962,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 1,112.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

The Hackett Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

