Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 111.56% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

