Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of News by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after buying an additional 981,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of News by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 680,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
News Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of News stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
News Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.