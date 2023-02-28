Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,810 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after buying an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 579.3% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 237,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

