Aviva PLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,409,000 shares of company stock worth $75,834,450. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

