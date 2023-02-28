Aviva PLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLX. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Price Performance

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.